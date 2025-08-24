NAIMOS, Blue Water Guards Raid Galamsey Sites in Nzema East Municipality



Nzema east: The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) Task Force has raided some illegal mining sites around the Ankobra river at Abelebo and Akango communities in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region. The raid, conducted jointly with Blue Water Guards in the municipality, was part of the Secretariat’s efforts in fighting galamsey activities in the country.





According to Ghana News Agency, the raids were necessitated by the alarming rates of devastation by illegal miners to the Ankobra river and the general environment in the affected communities. The operation was based on credible intelligence from some local informants and the Blue Water Guards.





The statement from NAIMOS revealed that several pieces of equipment and items used by the illegal miners, including 50 Chanfangs machines, polytanks, generators, and pipelines, were destroyed at the sites. The task force also dismantled several makeshift structures erected along the course of the river Ankobra that were being used as shelters by the illegal miners. Other items, including refrigerators, motorbikes, PVC pipes, and some excavator parts, were seized during the raid.





However, the operation did not result in any arrests. The statement noted, “The galamseyers who were spotted mining in large numbers on the river through the drone footage, took to their heels upon sensing and sighting the aggressive posture and huge numbers of NAIMOS and Blue Water Guards.” The task force emphasized its commitment to maintaining close collaboration with the Blue Water Guards to combat the galamsey menace within water bodies and forest reserves.

