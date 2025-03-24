NADMO Assures Kumasi Fire Victims of Shop Reclamation



Kumasi: Mr. Ahmed-Rufai Afarahim, the Deputy Director General of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), has assured victims of Friday’s inferno, which gutted hundreds of shops in Kumasi, that their shops would not be taken away from them after the reclamation of the site. He emphasized that the shops would be returned to their rightful owners after the debris is cleared and the site deemed safe for reconstruction.





According to Ghana News Agency, this assurance comes in response to rumours circulating on social media suggesting that original shop owners would be denied their spaces post-reclamation. Speaking at the fire site, where earthmoving equipment were actively clearing the debris, Mr. Afarahim dismissed the claims as unfounded and urged shop occupants to disregard such rumours.





He reiterated that NADMO’s primary focus remains supporting the affected individuals and facilitating the recovery process. Mr. Afarahim also commended the Ghana National Fire Service for their dedicated efforts in controlling the blaze before it could spread to nearby structures.





Additionally, Mr. Kwesi Ofori Agyemang, a former Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi, conveyed the Ashanti Regional Minister’s assurance of government support to the victims. The fire outbreak in Kumasi, which occurred in the early hours of Friday, resulted in extensive damage to buildings and goods belonging to approximately 3,000 traders.

