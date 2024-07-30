Mumuni, Kemboi win 2024 edition of Black Star Marathon



Ghana’s Christiana Mumuni emerged victorious in the women’s 42km race of the 2024 edition of the Black Star Marathon held at the Accra Sports Stadium last Saturday.

The elite long-distance runner beat off competition from Joyce Ayaaba and Kenya’s Ayade Colette, who finished second and third in the race.

In the men’s division, Kenya’s Wesley Kemboi dominated the 42km race, recording an impressive 2:22:48s, followed by Ghana’s Koogo Atia (2:23:52), while Seidu Salifu placed third in a time of 2:27:19s.

In the men’s wheelchair division, Rapheal Botsyo Nkegbe won the race, followed by Emmanuel Yaw Boateng and Emmauel Kwaku Gyasi.

In the 10km men’s race, Daniel Nakoise came first in a time of 38:55s, followed by Ishmeal Arthur with a time of 39:84 seconds, with Ebenezer Martey placing third with 40:16s.

In the women’s 10km race, Abigail Abugri came first with 50:11s, followed by Esther Takubu in a time of 50:20s and Titi Rosina with 52:29s.

Source: Ghana News Agency