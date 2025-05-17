Mr. Arimeyaw Ibn Saeed Resigns from Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC Board



Accra: Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC announced the resignation of Mr. Arimeyaw Ibn Saeed, a Non-Executive Director and representative of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), from its Board of Directors. His resignation became effective on April 28, 2025.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Ibn Saeed was appointed to the Board in September 2019 and served on several key subcommittees, including the Audit Committee, Cyber, Information Security and Technology Committee, and as Chairperson of the Remuneration and Nominations Committee. He also chaired the Board of Republic Boafo Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of the Bank.





During his tenure, Mr. Ibn Saeed contributed significantly to the Bank’s governance and operational controls. His leadership facilitated the growth of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), enhancing the Bank’s overall stability and growth. The Board, Management, and Staff of Republic Bank expressed their gratitude for his dedication and service.





Board Chairman Mr. Jonathan Prince Cann commended Mr. Ibn Saeed’s guidance and commitment, acknowledging its invaluable impact on the Bank’s progress. He conveyed best wishes for Mr. Ibn Saeed’s future endeavors. The statement reaffirmed Republic Bank’s commitment to maintaining high standards in corporate governance and leadership.

