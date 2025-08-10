Stanbic Investment Management Services LTD Announces Strong 2024 Performance



Accra: Stanbic Investment Management Services LTD (SIMS) announced a year of remarkable financial recovery and robust growth for both the Stanbic Cash Trust (SCT) Fund and the Stanbic Income Fund Trust (SIFT) at its Annual General Meeting (AGM). The meeting, attended by unitholders and other stakeholders, highlighted significant positive shifts in net investment gains and overall asset values for both funds.

According to Ghana News Agency, the SCT demonstrated an outstanding turnaround, reporting a net investment gain of GHS108.57 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. This represents a significant reversal from the GHS 25,764,851 loss recorded in 2023, highlighting SIMS’ effective management strategies in a dynamic market environment. Ms. Santi Sackey, fund manager of SCT, mentioned that SCT’s total net assets surged to GHS773.14 million in 2024, a substantial increase from GHS430.27 million in the previous year. This growth was accompanied by an expansion in the unitholder base, which climbed to 19,

507 from 17,699. The unit price also saw a healthy appreciation, rising from GHS5.6584 in 2023 to GHS7.4767 in 2024.

In 2025, SCT will maintain its purpose as a money market fund, catering to investors with short-term investment goals and liquidity. The Fund will continue to invest in high-quality fixed deposits and other short-term investments, with a revised mandate of up to 95% in money market securities, whilst maintaining a minimum of 5% in cash and near-cash. Overall, the Fund’s objective is to optimize short-term income with liquidity.

The SIFT also presented compelling success, reporting a substantial net investment gain of GHS74.83 million for 2024. This marked a strong recovery from the GHS78.31 million loss in 2023, reflecting SIMS’ commitment to its objective of maximizing medium to long-term sustainable income and capital appreciation. Mr. Nanabanyin Aidoo Forson, fund manager of SIFT, mentioned that SIFT’s total net assets increased to GHS476.24 million in 2024 from GHS380.65 million in 2023.

The unitholder base expanded to 12,734 from 11,543, and the bid price per unit rose to GHS9.3267 in 2024 from GHS7.3447 in the prior year.

Looking ahead to 2025, SIFT will shift from its current focus on short-term debt management to its primary objective as a fixed-income fund with exposures to medium to long-term corporate and sovereign bonds. ‘We are incredibly pleased with the performance of the Stanbic Cash Trust and the Stanbic Income Fund Trust this past year. The significant rebound in net investment gains is a testament to our disciplined approach to maximizing income for our unitholders.’ Mr. Kwabena Boamah, Managing Director of SIMS stated.

SIMS is a leading investment management firm dedicated to providing exceptional financial solutions and wealth management services. As a subsidiary of the Stanbic Holdings Ghana LTD, SIMS leverages extensive expertise and a deep understanding of the market to deliver consistent value to its clients.