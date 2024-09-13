MP willing to establish agroecology training farm in Ellembelle



Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, has given a strong indication of his willingness to establish an agroecology training farm in Ellembelle for farmers in the Nzema area.

The farm would ensure sustainable farming practices that would help farmers to produce organic and traditional staple foods for safe consumption.

Mr Buah, who doubles as the Deputy Minority Leader of Parliament, was addressing the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana, and farmers in the Agroecology Movement in the Nzema-East, Ellembelle and Jomoro Municipalities, at Ampain, in the Western Region.

The MP noted with concern that at a time when most of the food varieties were contaminated with chemicals, sustainable farm practices with focus on agroecology was the surest way to go.

He pledged his commitment to supporting farmers to use prudent agricultural practices to grow more local food crops to feed the nation.

Mr Wepia Addo Awal Adugwala, the President of the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghan

a, expressed profound gratitude to Mr Buah for his willingness to help farmers with the agroecology farm training.

He said the Association was ready to train farmers in the area to use organic agronomic practices to produce foodstuff without any health hazards for the nation.

Source: Ghana News Agency