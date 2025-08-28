MP Launches ‘Berekum West Education Fund’ to Tackle Deficit in Education Infrastructure



Accra: Mr. Dickon Kyere-Duah, the Member of Parliament for Berekum West Constituency in the Bono Region, has launched the ‘Berekum West Education Fund,’ an initiative aimed at supporting bright but financially disadvantaged students in the area. Speaking at a ceremony in Jinijini, the constituency capital, Mr. Kyere-Duah explained that the fund would also be used to build educational infrastructure to improve school enrollment.





According to Ghana News Agency, the event was attended by traditional authorities, stakeholders, opinion leaders, development partners, and some natives of Berekum West, both at home and abroad. Mr. Kyere-Duah emphasized that the fund was set up to provide scholarships to deserving students, support schools with essential teaching and learning resources, and strengthen educational institutions in delivering quality education across the constituency.





He highlighted education as a crucial equalizer and a tool for unlocking opportunities for the youth in the constituency. The fund aims to ensure that no child is denied access to higher education due to financial limitations. It will also support schools in Berekum West that lack critical learning resources and facilities, with the goal of making education the driving force for socio-economic transformation in the area.





Mr. Kyere-Duah mentioned that clear guidelines would be set to ensure the funds are used for their intended purposes. Special fundraising events will be organized periodically to receive contributions from individuals, corporate organizations, benevolent societies, alumni associations, and citizens of Berekum West residing abroad.





He assured that the administration of the fund would be transparent, accountable, and credible, with a committee comprising representatives from the education sector, traditional authorities, religious groups, civil society, and other professional bodies managing the fund. The MP will facilitate but provide strategic direction for fund administration, with annual reports and accounts published for public review.





The ceremony garnered significant support from attendees who made generous donations in cash and pledges to ensure the fund’s sustainability. Contributors included individuals, corporate bodies, professional associations, and well-wishers, all united by the vision of investing in the constituency’s future through education.

