Motor Rider in Court Over Abduction, Defilement Charges



Accra: A commercial motor rider has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court charged with abduction and defilement. Abel Ansah, who appeared in court with his legal team, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to Ghana News Agency, the prosecution alleges that Ansah detained a minor for three days and unlawfully defiled her on August 23, 2025, in an area within Accra. The court admitted the accused to GHC100,000 bail with two sureties and ordered the prosecution to file and serve disclosures and witness statements on the court and defence counsel.

The matter has been adjourned to November 27 for a case management conference. The prosecution told the court that a family member reported the minor missing after she failed to return home for several days. The missing-persons unit later traced the minor and handed her to investigators.

Investigations revealed that the accused had been in communication with the minor and sent her transport money before the incident occurred, the prosecution said. A police me

dical examination was conducted, and a report submitted to investigators.

On September 3, 2025, police arrested Ansah following inquiries by the Missing Persons Unit. He made a caution statement to the police, the prosecution told the court.