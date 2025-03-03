General

Morocco and Albania Commit to Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Web DeskComments Off on Morocco and Albania Commit to Strengthening Bilateral Relations


Rabat: The Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Albania reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen their excellent bilateral relations in various areas during a meeting held on Saturday in Rabat.

According to Ghana News Agency, the commitment was formalized in a joint statement following discussions between Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and Albania’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Igli Hasani. Hasani is currently on a working visit to Morocco from March 1 to 4. Both parties emphasized the exceptional bilateral relations they currently enjoy and expressed their determination to deepen these ties, particularly in the economic, commercial, and cultural realms.

The ministers also agreed to initiate efforts to bring the business communities of both nations closer together. In a bid to enhance tourism, population exchanges, and overall bilateral relations, Morocco announced its decision to waive visa requirements for Albania
n citizens traveling for short stays.

Additionally, Bourita and Hasani committed to maintaining ongoing consultations and coordination within international organizations and bodies. The Albanian official’s visit also facilitated the signing of an agreement between the Moroccan Institute for Diplomatic Research and Studies and the Albanian Diplomatic Academy, aimed at promoting the exchange of diplomats.

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

Gabes: Fire in Jara Souk brought under control

Web Desk

Firefighters brought under control a huge fire that broke out in the middle of the Jara henna souk in Gabès on Thursday.

The devastating fire engulfed numerous stalls in the market and consumed fast-burning products such as palm leaves, wool, henna …
General

Over 1000 fishermen to be re-employed through GERP

Web Desk

Seven fishing companies in Walvis Bay are currently in the process of obtaining lists of fishermen to be re-employed through the Government Employment Redress Programme (GERP).This was announced by Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Derek Kla…
General

Oguaa Fetu Afahye kicks off with regatta

Web Desk

Enthusiastic celebrants and traditionalists worldwide were treated to various exhilarating regatta to officially kick start the Oguaa Fetu Afahye festivities.

Fetu Afahye, an annual festival observed in the first week of September by Oguaa Chiefs an…