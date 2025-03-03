Morocco and Albania Commit to Strengthening Bilateral Relations



Rabat: The Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Albania reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen their excellent bilateral relations in various areas during a meeting held on Saturday in Rabat.

According to Ghana News Agency, the commitment was formalized in a joint statement following discussions between Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and Albania’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Igli Hasani. Hasani is currently on a working visit to Morocco from March 1 to 4. Both parties emphasized the exceptional bilateral relations they currently enjoy and expressed their determination to deepen these ties, particularly in the economic, commercial, and cultural realms.

The ministers also agreed to initiate efforts to bring the business communities of both nations closer together. In a bid to enhance tourism, population exchanges, and overall bilateral relations, Morocco announced its decision to waive visa requirements for Albania

n citizens traveling for short stays.

Additionally, Bourita and Hasani committed to maintaining ongoing consultations and coordination within international organizations and bodies. The Albanian official’s visit also facilitated the signing of an agreement between the Moroccan Institute for Diplomatic Research and Studies and the Albanian Diplomatic Academy, aimed at promoting the exchange of diplomats.