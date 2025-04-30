German NGO Trains 30 Women in Gbedema on Energy Conservation

Gbedema: Maaka, a German-based Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), has trained 30 women in Gbedema, a community in the Builsa South District of the Upper East Region, on methods of cooking energy conservation. The two-day skills training program focused on teaching the women how to make charcoal briquettes and construct energy-efficient cook stoves.

According to Ghana News Agency, Madam Lariba Arnheim, the Founder of Maaka, emphasized that the NGO’s mission is to collaborate with partners to bring assistance to rural communities, aligning with its name, which means ‘Help’ in the Buli language. The initiative aims to address environmental and global warming issues, with hopes that the trained women will build their own energy-efficient cook stoves.

Madam Arnheim explained that these new stoves can conserve 70 percent of heat that would otherwise be wasted using traditional methods, which typically require more firewood. The stoves can efficiently cook meals and heat water using only two to three pieces of firewood. The training also covered the production of charcoal briquettes from agricultural waste, which could reduce the need for tree felling in the community.

She encouraged the women to share their newly acquired skills with others in the community. Regular monitoring will ensure that group leaders mobilize the women to construct their stoves and assist their peers. Beyond the training, Maaka has also improved local water resources by drilling and fitting three boreholes and refurbishing a well to alleviate water shortages.

In addition to these efforts, Maaka has supported the community’s shea butter production by providing an extraction machine and has piloted the construction of micro flush bio-digester toilets for six households to improve sanitation. Madam Arnheim, accompanied by Madam Christine Adelisui, Managing Director of the NGO, committed to continuing efforts to eradicate open defecation in Gbedema.

The initiative also included providing tools for stove construction, enabling the women to start their businesses. The founder expressed gratitude to local stakeholders for their support, while Mr. Michael Anyekase from Little Drops Ventures, a trainer, encouraged the women to utilize their knowledge effectively and train others. A beneficiary, Madam Vida Achalichab, voiced her appreciation for the support from Madam Arnheim and her team and committed to applying the skills learned.