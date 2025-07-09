More Than 20 Arrested at London Protest Supporting Banned Palestine Action



London: More than 20 individuals were arrested on suspicion of terror offences amid a protest in central London backing the proscribed group, Palestine Action. The Metropolitan Police reported that officers were actively responding to the demonstration held in Parliament Square and implementing arrests.





According to Ghana News Agency, the protest followed a late-night Court of Appeal decision on Friday, rejecting Palestine Action’s challenge against the group’s ban. The ban, now enforced by legislation, criminalizes membership or support for Palestine Action, with potential penalties reaching up to 14 years in prison.





The decision to proscribe the organization came after Palestine Action claimed responsibility for damaging two Voyager aircraft at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire on June 20, causing an estimated £7 million ($9.5 million) in damage. The police communicated via X, stating their ongoing response to the protest and sharing updates about the arrests under the Terrorism Act 2000.





Campaign group Defend Our Juries noted that supporters planned to convene in Parliament Square, bearing signs advocating for Palestine Action. In a letter to the Home Secretary, protesters expressed their unwillingness to face imprisonment or terrorism convictions while denouncing the ban.





Leslie Tate, a 76-year-old Green councillor from Hertfordshire, criticized the proscription as unjust, asserting that Palestine Action has consistently engaged in non-violent actions. Tate described the protest as essential for defending democracy and warned against the encroachment of totalitarianism.





The protest, which began around 1:10 pm, saw police encircle protesters who held placards declaring opposition to genocide and support for Palestine Action. Despite occasional chants from onlookers, officers began detaining participants shortly after 1:30 pm.





Notably, Reverend Sue Parfitt, 83, was among those taken away by police while seated with placards. Observers recorded the arrest of a woman in handcuffs, who vocalized her support for Palestinian rights and freedoms as she was escorted to a police van.





Home Secretary Yvette Cooper had announced plans to proscribe Palestine Action on June 23, condemning the plane vandalism and outlining the group’s history of criminal damage. The proscription was endorsed by MPs, with a significant majority in the House of Commons, and subsequently approved by the House of Lords.





Four individuals-Amy Gardiner-Gibson, Jony Cink, Daniel Jeronymides-Norie, and Lewis Chiaramello-have been charged in connection with the RAF Brize Norton incident. They appeared in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on charges related to conspiracy under the Criminal Law Act 1977.

