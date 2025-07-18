More Parents Come Forward After Child Abuse Arrest in Hamburg



Hamburg: German prosecutors said additional parents have contacted authorities, following the arrest of a 20-year-old man believed to be the ringleader of a group of paedophiles, suspected of having sexually abused children online under the alias ‘White Tiger.’





According to Ghana News Agency, some of the parents expressed concern that their children may also have been targeted, Senior Public Prosecutor Mia Sperling-Karstens told dpa. Investigators are reviewing the information provided.





The man, a German-Iranian national, was arrested in mid-June at his parents’ home in Hamburg. He is accused of leading a group of cybercriminals who allegedly coerced at least eight minors aged 11 to 15 from Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States into acts of self-harm.





German prosecutors report that the man targeted children who were struggling, including in suicide forums. He is said to have won their trust before making his victims emotionally dependent on him, in order to make them harm themselves, to the point of suicide.





One 13-year-old boy from the US is believed to have died by suicide, while a 14-year-old girl from Canada reportedly attempted to take her own life.





The suspect, who denies the accusations, remains in custody and faces charges of murder, attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, sexual abuse of children, and possession of child pornographic material.





So far, there is no evidence the international group known as 764 has other members in Hamburg, prosecutors said.

