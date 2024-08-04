Mop-up Registration: Three persons challenged in Ketu North



Three individuals have been challenged during the just-ended mop-up Voter Registration exercise conducted by the Electoral Commission (EC) in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region.

The issues, including minors, were raised by agents of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr. John Dossiah, an NPP agent, informed the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the challenges involved two males and a female.

They alleged that one of the male registrants was below 18 years of age, and the other two individuals, a male and a female, were suspected to be foreigners.

‘We challenged about four people in total. One was a male under 18 years old, and two others, a male and a female, were not Ghanaians,’ he said.

He added that the fourth challenged individual, a female, who is suspected to be underage, chose to discontinue with the registration process.

The mop-up registration exercise was designed to provide individuals who turned 18 and above, the opportunity to register after failing to register in the recent Limited Vot

er Registration exercise.

Meanwhile, Mr. Seth Amegatsey, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Director of Elections in the Ketu North Constituency, expressed satisfaction with the three-day exercise.

‘We are okay; everything went well. It has been a successful exercise,’ he said.

At the end of the exercise, a total of 283 new voters were registered in the constituency, comprising 114 males and 169 females.

Source: Ghana News Agency