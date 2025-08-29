Monitoring Alarm Thwarts Winneba Bank Robbery Attempt



Winneba: The monitoring alarm of Response One Ghana Limited has played a crucial role in assisting the Ghana Police to thwart an attempted bank robbery in Winneba.





According to Ghana News Agency, the attempted robbery occurred at the MRB Rural Bank at around 01:00 hours on Friday, August 15, 2025. The alarm system, monitored by Response One Ghana Limited, transmitted an immediate signal to its 24-hour Alarm Monitoring Centre once the intruders breached the bank’s security.





A statement from Response One Ghana Limited detailed the sequence of events, noting that the robbers had cut through the bank’s burglary-proof barriers and overpowered the security guards. Despite smashing the alarm device, the intruders were unaware that the system had already sent an electronic alert to Response One Ghana Limited’s monitoring center.





The statement further explained that the alert was promptly communicated to the Ghana Police Service’s Communication Department. This enabled coordination with the Anti-Armed Robbery Response Unit (AARU) in Winneba, leading to the dispatch of a patrol team that successfully prevented the robbery.





Banks are often targeted by criminals, but the statement highlighted that other establishments such as shops, fuel stations, and homes are also at risk. The same technology protecting the MRB Rural Bank is being used to safeguard various businesses and households across Ghana.





Mr. George Anderson, Managing Director of Response One Ghana Limited, emphasized the effectiveness of their monitored alarm systems. He remarked on the successful intervention, showcasing the system’s ability to alert authorities even when physical barriers are breached and guards are overpowered.





For over two decades, Response One Ghana Limited has been a key supporter of the government’s National Security Policy Framework. The company continues to advocate for private-public collaboration to enhance community safety and business security.

