Proactive Emergency Preparedness Plans Mitigate Disasters, Says Volta Regional Minister



Gunu: Mr James Gunu, the Volta Regional Minister, emphasized the importance of well-developed emergency preparedness plans in minimizing losses and impacts on humans and property. He advocated for a practical and collective roadmap for swift action when disaster strikes during a workshop on Emergency Preparedness Plan (EPP) and Environmental Management Plan (EMP), organized by the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) and the Volta River Authority (VRA) in Ho.

According to Ghana News Agency, the workshop highlighted the necessity for proactive governance, community safety, resilience, and sustainable development. Mr Gunu stressed the need for meticulous planning for any eventuality, stating that the effectiveness of a regional emergency response relies heavily on robust District Emergency Preparedness Plans and stakeholders’ commitment to sound environmental management practices.

He pointed out that issues like deforestation, poor waste management, and unsustainable land use could worsen the impact of

natural phenomena. By adopting effective environmental management, communities not only protect their natural heritage but also build resilience against future disasters. Mr Gunu urged stakeholders to devise actionable strategies, identify potential gaps, and work collaboratively to address them.

The Regional Minister reaffirmed the VRCC’s commitment to supporting inter-agency efforts in disaster preparedness and environmental stewardship at the district level. He called for the workshop to be a catalyst for renewed commitment and cooperation, aiming for clearer objectives, stronger plans, and a shared resolve to make the Volta Region a model of resilience and sustainable development.

Madam Akosua Effah Owusu from the VRA explained that the EPP is part of the entity’s annual outreach programme, engaging key stakeholders to guide operations on anticipated disasters. The EPP serves as an early warning mechanism, identifying potential emergencies and outlining pre-planned actions to minimize property damage an

d loss of lives.

Mr Abdul Noor Wahab, Director of the Department of Water Resources and Renewable Energy, labeled EPP as a national security concern, stressing the need for inter-agency collaboration in mitigating effects on humans and the environment. He emphasized the importance of thorough emergency planning and management at district levels.

Participants called for enhanced collaboration and information flow from the VRA on emergency risk assessments, rainfall trends, tributaries assessment, and reservoir water levels to aid in emergency planning and management. Nine districts across Volta, Eastern, and the Greater Accra Regions are under the VRA’s focus for EPP and EMP situations.