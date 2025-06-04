Mobile Data Prices to Fall in Ghana, Offering Users More Value



Accra: Mr Samuel Nartey George, Minister of Communication Technology Innovation, has outlined the government’s roadmap to reducing mobile data prices, citing previous failed attempts due to policy implementation challenges. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ghana News Agency, he emphasised that while some reports suggest Ghana’s data prices are relatively affordable compared to other African countries, many Ghanaians struggle with costs when measured against income.

According to Ghana News Agency, the average cost of 1GB of mobile data (approximately GHS17 or $1.37) is nearly equivalent to the daily minimum wage (GHS19.97 or $1.61), making consistent internet access difficult for many. The Minister assured Ghanaians that mobile data prices would be adjusted in the coming months but stressed that the Ministry would not act on sentiment, instead following the roadmap set by the 23-member Inter-Agency Data Pricing Committee.

He stated that the committee, after 14 days of deliberation, developed a roadmap

, which he is now putting into action. Mr George emphasised the need for careful policy execution, ensuring that alternative networks are robust before pricing changes affect dominant providers. ‘If you want me to move from network A, because you’ve made them more expensive, is network B going to give me the quality of service I want?’ he asked. He stressed that all networks must have concurrent investment responsibilities to ensure consistent service quality across providers.

The Ministry’s strategy prioritises price, quality, and value in reducing mobile data costs. ‘So, I mean, when we talk value, if today you were getting, say, 100 gig for a certain price, value would mean that you could get more than 100 gig at the same price,’ Mr George explained. He affirmed that Ghanaians would soon purchase more gigabytes at lower prices than currently offered by telecommunication companies.

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has sent a team to Ghana for an independent assessment, reinforcing the Minis

try’s reliance on ‘hard-core data and evidence’ rather than sentiment. The evaluation will inform future pricing policies, ensuring data affordability aligns with economic realities.