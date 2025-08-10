Minister Outlines Bold Education Reforms, Strategic Priorities



Koforidua: Minister of Education, Mr. Haruna Iddrisu, has detailed key priorities and ongoing reforms in the education sector during a parliamentary committee session in Koforidua, emphasizing sweeping efforts to improve foundational learning, higher education, and infrastructure. He also underscored the critical role of legislative oversight in ensuring transparency and accountability within the education sector.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Iddrisu highlighted the importance of oversight activities, emphasizing their role in holding the Ministry and its agencies accountable. He acknowledged persistent challenges, including a significant infrastructure deficit. Despite the 1992 constitution’s promise of free and compulsory basic education, he noted an infrastructure deficit of about 5,000 schools under trees. He stressed the urgent need for equitable financing in basic education, emphasizing its critical role in sustainable national development.

While acknowledging the impact of the Free Senior High

School (SHS) policy in expanding access to education, Mr. Iddrisu raised concerns about its financing model, which relies on annual budget allocations from the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund). He cautioned that this could undermine GETFund’s primary mandate of infrastructure development. He assured the public of thorough preparations for the ongoing West African Examination Council (WAEC) examinations, announcing an investigation into reported exam-related threats and malpractice.

On higher education, Mr. Iddrisu reaffirmed the government’s dedication to expanding access and enhancing quality. He expressed optimism about the imminent passage of the Ghana Scholarship Authority Bill, which aims to formalize scholarship management. He proposed that 2% of Ghana’s oil revenue be allocated to the Scholarship Authority to ensure sustainable funding. He also reported infrastructure development support for deprived universities and outlined plans to complete the teaching hospital at Kwame Nkrumah University of S

cience and Technology (KNUST).

Mr. Iddrisu advocated for technical and vocational education (TVET) and announced plans to upgrade the Accra Technical Training College into a National Institute of Technology. He disclosed that the government had released GH?800 million for food procurement for senior secondary schools and proposed shared responsibility for food supply between Buffer Stock, the Ghana Commodity Exchange, and CHASS.

Mr. Peter Kwasi Nortsu-Kotoe, Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education, welcomed the Minister’s address, commending the Ministry’s efforts and committing to oversight. He urged the Minister to facilitate the return of funds swept by the Ministry of Finance and the Controller and Accountant General’s Department and called for urgent recruitment to fill critical vacancies. He praised the Minister for prioritizing funding to WAEC and expressed optimism in advancing educational reforms.