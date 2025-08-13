Military Officer Among Eight Remanded for Fuel Tanker Heist



Accra: An Accra Circuit Court has remanded seven individuals, including a military officer, for allegedly robbing a fuel tanker driver of his vehicle and its contents.

According to Ghana News Agency, Corporal Bernard Bortey, who was charged alongside Raphel Amartey and one Arhin, both currently at large, was arrested while allegedly attempting to siphon fuel for sale. Bortey denied conspiring with the two. The alleged accomplices, Mark Abito, Ganiu Abdulai, Atiiga Barnabas, Awini Ibrahim, Muniru Ayibo, and Shaibu Adams, also pleaded not guilty to abetment. Several other suspects remain at large and are being pursued by the Police.

The accused are scheduled to reappear before the Court, presided over by Mr. Samuel Bright Acquah, on August 25, 2025. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Issah Achiburi informed the Court that the complainant, Jerry Kwaw, is a fuel tanker driver with Petroland Limited, Tema. ASP Achiburi stated that Corporal Bortey is a serving soldier at the Teaching and Doctrine College o

f the Ghana Armed Forces. Abito is also a fuel tanker driver, Abdulai a driver, Atiiga unemployed, while Awini, Ayibo, and Shaibu are tanker driver’s mates.

ASP Achiburi recounted that on August 6, 2025, at about 2200 hours, Bortey and four others, now at large, trailed the complainant’s fuel tanker en route from Tema to Kumasi. They intercepted the vehicle at Pampaso Number One, held the driver at gunpoint, and forced him to stop. Bortey allegedly pulled the driver from the steering wheel, handcuffed him and his mate, and pushed them into a green pickup truck with registration number GX 2881-22. The fuel tanker was subsequently driven to PACIFIC Fuel Station at Bunso Junction by Bortey’s accomplices.

The following day, at about 1230 hours, Police at Ablekuma Borkorborkor snap checkpoint arrested Bortey, dressed in military uniform, after the victims raised an alarm from the pickup truck. Further investigations led to the arrest of the remaining accused at Bunso Junction, where they were found operating a p

umping machine to discharge the stolen diesel into an empty fuel tanker with registration number GN 804-13. Both tankers were impounded at the Kyebi Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department office.

ASP Achiburi revealed that investigations showed Bortey and his accomplices had planned the robbery in advance. They split into two groups: one monitored the tanker from Tema to Pokuase in a Toyota Corolla, while the other, including Bortey in uniform, trailed the tanker in a pickup truck to Pampaso Number One, where the robbery occurred. Bortey admitted the offence, stating that he and his accomplices were driving around with the complainant and his mate handcuffed, buying time for the diesel to be sold. However, luck eluded him, leading to his arrest.

The prosecution noted that investigations are ongoing. Meanwhile, the Court has ordered the release of the robbed tanker and its fuel, following a request by the prosecution citing safety concerns.