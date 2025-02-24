Military Hospital Oxygen Plant Now Fully Operational – Defence Minister



Accra: Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, the Minister of Defence, has announced that the oxygen plant at the 37 Military Hospital is now fully operational, marking a significant boost to healthcare operations at the facility.





According to Ghana News Agency, Dr Omane Boamah emphasized that this development underscores President John Dramani Mahama’s steadfast commitment to improving human security as part of his mission to reset Ghana. The situation came to light during a recent working visit to the hospital, where it was discovered that the hospital’s oxygen plant was out of service. This posed a serious risk to the supply of essential medical oxygen to surgical theatres, Intensive Care Units, various wards, and the National Ambulance Service.





Being a medical doctor himself, the Defence Minister acted swiftly to address the issue. In response to the alarming situation, President Mahama directed the Ministry of Defence to collaborate with the National Security Coordinator to avert the potential crisis. As part of the resolution, new equipment was procured and installed, ensuring that the production and supply of oxygen are now stable and sufficient for both the hospital and ambulance services.





Dr Omane Boamah expressed relief and satisfaction over the resolution, stating, “I’m excited to announce that we have resolved the issue thanks to our proactive measures. There will be no bad news.” He reaffirmed the administration’s dedication to tackling challenges head-on, including those arising from the mismanaged economy.





The successful restoration of the oxygen plant is part of the Mahama Administration’s ongoing efforts to enhance the nation’s healthcare system and ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens.

