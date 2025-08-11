Military Helicopter Crash: Engineers Association Commiserates with Bereaved Families



Sunyani: The Local Government Service Engineers Association (LoGSEA) has expressed their sympathy to the bereaved families of the eight people who died in the military helicopter crash. ‘LoGSEA has received with profound shock and sadness the tragic news of the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of the two ministers of state and six others,’ it in a statement issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani.





According to Ghana News Agency, the statement signed by Engineer Richard Ben-Debrah, the National President of LoGSEA, indicated that ‘we in a state of national mourning and LoGSEA extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families’. The statement emphasized the significant loss to the nation, noting that the victims’ dedication to public duty would be remembered with respect and admiration.





The statement also conveyed condolences to President John Dramani Mahama, the families, and the people of Ghana, acknowledging the loss of individuals who embodied patriotism, professionalism, and selfless service. LoGSEA expressed unity in grief with the government, families, and institutions affected by the tragedy.





Furthermore, the association urged the nation to regard the tragedy as a solemn reminder of the risks undertaken by public servants. It highlighted their sacrifice and called for their memory to be honored. The statement concluded with prayers for the families and a wish for the departed souls to rest in peace.





The late Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, the Minister for Defence, and Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, together with six others, died in the fatal crash on August 6, 2025, in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region.

