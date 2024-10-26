MFWA holds Regional Youth Dialogue Festival for Peace



Mr Frederick Mawuli Agbenu, the Greater Accra Regional Director for the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has urged Ghanaians to promote peace and security for national development.

He said every citizen should be interested in the country’s security and they must all work for peace.?

Mr Agbenu was speaking at the Media Foundation for West Africa’s (MFWA) Regional Youth Dialogue and festival for peace on the theme: ‘Peacebuilding: The role of the youth in contributing to peaceful 2024 elections in Ghana.’

He said it was necessary for peacebuilding and the youth could become ambassadors of social cohesion and stability in the community.?

The Director said, ‘No matter what the government will do, no matter what civil society organizations will do, no matter what your political party leaders will do, we need peace as individuals.’

He explained that the youth had the characteristics that could contribute to peace building but these same tended to be their shortfall posing a threat to national p

eace building and social cohesion.

‘They have big dreams that they want to aspire to, very inquisitive or curious, however, you come to realize also that these very characteristics that are so useful for community development and nation building are the same characteristics that are the shortfall of the youth,’ he added.

Sheikh Armiyaw, a Board Member, National Peace Council, cautioned youth to desist from being used as pawns in the game of the political actors.

He said Ghana had been noted for its hospitality and peace and that was what as a country we needed to preserve.

‘Unfortunately, we live in an era where now violence has become the order of the day,’ he added.

Dr Kojo Impraim, Executive Director, MFWA, said?’If for nothing at all, do not allow yourself to be used as instruments of violence but rather an instrument for peace.’

He said though the youth belong to different political parties, they should ensure they were not ‘being used’ for the party’s personal gain and later dumped.

‘When it come

s to respect for the elderly, we are losing them. Those things that we used to stand up for like offering our seats to the elderly are gone,’ he said.

Dr Impraim said, ‘it is time we go back to our books to shape our behaviour, attitude, mindset as youth.’???

Dr Impraim revealed the organisation’s plan was to collaborate with several radio and TV stations to train their journalists on promoting peaceful expression in the upcoming general elections as a means of countering hate speech and avoiding misinformation.

Source: Ghana News Agency