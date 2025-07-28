Methodist Church of Ghana Holds 64th/9th Biennial General Meeting Amidst Significant Anniversaries



Accra: The Methodist Church Ghana Lay Ministries Directorate Connexional Lay Movement Council recently convened its 64th/9th Biennial General Meeting (BGM) during a pivotal time as the church marks 75 years of the Lay Movement and 190 years of Methodism in Ghana.





According to Ghana News Agency, the BGM revolved around the theme ‘Discipleship: Growing into Christian Maturity,’ which speakers hailed as timely and transformational amid a world grappling with moral ambiguity and spiritual shallowness. Most Reverend Professor Johnson Kwabena Asamoah-Gyadu, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, emphasized the church’s longstanding role in education, healthcare, and moral upbringing in the country, while addressing the need for morally responsible upbringing of children.





Most Rev. Prof. Asamoah-Gyedu highlighted the importance of adhering to the teachings of the church and maintaining the integrity of the pulpit, cautioning against the misuse of religious titles and the spread of misleading prophecies with potential political undertones. He urged ministers to focus on scripture-based preaching and to embody the teachings they deliver, while also encouraging church members to take their societal roles seriously.





Reverend Asamoah-Gyadu also emphasized the importance of addressing the physical and spiritual needs of young people in the church, recognizing them as the future of the country. Mr. Kwasi Attah-Antwi, Lay President and Chairman of the Connexional Lay Movement Council, underscored the significance of the BGMs as occasions for reflection and strategic planning for the church’s revival and transformation.





Mr. Attah-Antwi stressed the Lay Movement’s responsibility to lead by example in discipleship, advocating for active, spirit-led engagement beyond mere attendance. He highlighted the Methodist Entrepreneurship Development Program (MEDP) and the related Methodist Entrepreneurship Fund (MEF) as crucial initiatives for addressing youth unemployment and economic challenges. The MEDP, launched at the 2024 Conference in Kumasi, aims to empower youth and support church members’ businesses, contributing to sustainable livelihoods and economic transformation.





The Lay Movement Council has provided initial seed capital for the fund, emphasizing the need for intentional wealth and job creation through faith-inspired entrepreneurship. Mr. Attah-Antwi called upon members to utilize this initiative as a transformative tool across every diocese, ensuring its sustainability and growth within the church community.

