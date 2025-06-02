MCE Visits Scene of Alleged Fulani Herdsmen Shooting in Hodzo



Hodzo: The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ho, Mr Stephen Adom, has visited Hodzo near the Ghana-Togo border following an alleged shooting incident involving Fulani herdsmen in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region. The visit follows a recent report that a Fulani herdsman from Togo allegedly shot another herdsman in the Hodzo area, near the Tordze River, which serves as a natural boundary between the two countries.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Adom said the visit was to assess the situation firsthand, understand the circumstances surrounding the incident, and explore preventive measures. He noted that the Tordze River serves as a water source for herders who often move their cattle to graze in the area, a situation that has sometimes led to tension over land and water access.





As Chairman of the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC), the MCE directed local leaders and security personnel to compile a register of all Fulani herdsmen residing in the area to enhance monitoring and stakeholder engagement. He also proposed the construction of a dam to provide a sustainable water source for both herders and their livestock, which he believes will reduce the movement of cattle into conflict-prone areas. ‘If we know exactly where they are settled, we can plan properly-perhaps create a dam to support grazing activities and reduce the risks of clashes,’ he stated.





Mr Adom announced plans to convene a meeting involving traditional authorities, community leaders, and Fulani herders to promote peaceful coexistence. He further disclosed that discussions would be initiated with security counterparts in Togo to strengthen cross-border collaboration, especially as some of the alleged perpetrators are believed to operate from across the border.





The Assembly Member for the area, Mr Alfred Adadzie, commended the MCE for his swift intervention and the involvement of MUSEC. ‘This is a serious issue affecting not only one part of Hodzo but the entire area. I am glad the MCE and security agencies are taking the matter seriously,’ he said. Mr Adadzie appealed to the Security Council to ensure that such incidents do not recur and called for stricter regulations on Fulani herding activities. He also encouraged dialogue to foster cooperation between farmers and herdsmen. ‘We don’t want incidents where herders attack farmers or destroy crops. This is a farming community, and such acts threaten livelihoods,’ he added.





Some Fulani herdsmen who joined the MCE on the visit pledged to cooperate with authorities and help identify individuals among them engaged in criminal or destructive acts. The team later visited a middle-aged woman in Takla who was allegedly assaulted by a Fulani herdsman. Her crops, including maize, groundnuts, and tomatoes, were destroyed during the incident.





Mr Adom was accompanied by members of the Municipal Assembly and MUSEC, including senior officers from the Ho Municipal Police Command, the Ghana Immigration Service (Nyive Sector), the Customs Division, and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

