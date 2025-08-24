MCE Leads Community Clean-Up Initiative in Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai



Bibiani anhwiaso bekwai: Mr Sabastian Obeng, the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has spearheaded a significant clean-up operation as part of the ‘Operation Clean Your Community in the Municipality’ initiative. The activity took place at Sefwi Asawinso ‘A’, where local residents participated in desilting clogged gutters and clearing weeds in their vicinity.





According to Ghana News Agency, during an address to the residents following the exercise, Mr Obeng emphasized the Assembly’s commitment to ensuring a safe and clean environment for everyone. He encouraged residents to engage in and support the monthly clean-up exercises, highlighting the importance of maintaining cleanliness to attract investors and tourists, given the municipality’s status as a major travel destination in the Western North Region.





Mr Obeng also advised residents against littering and encouraged them to strive to make the municipality one of the cleanest areas in the region and the country. Mr Frank Nelson, the Assembly Member for the area, expressed his commitment to sustaining the clean-up campaign in the community.

