McDan Named All-Time Most Influential Entrepreneur at 2025 Ghana Entrepreneurship Awards



Accra: Mr Daniel McKorley, the Executive Chairman of the McDan Group of Companies, has been crowned the Most Influential Entrepreneur of All Time at the 15th Anniversary Edition of the Ghana Entrepreneurship Awards. The Awards ceremony organised by the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG) also saw Mr McKorley being ranked number one on the list of the Top 25 Most Influential Entrepreneurs in Ghana.





According to Ghana News Agency, the honour recognises Mr McKorley’s decades of impact in entrepreneurial leadership, innovation, job creation, and national development. As the Founder and Executive Chairman of the McDan Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests spanning logistics, aviation, shipping, salt mining, agribusiness, construction, and education, his influence continues to shape Ghana’s business landscape and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs.





In an interview following the award, Mr McKorley expressed deep gratitude, describing the recognition as humbling. ‘If I’m being completely honest, I’m still trying to wrap my head around the fact that I’ve been honoured. This recognition means a great deal to me, especially because it reflects decades of work in the entrepreneurship space and within the broader business ecosystem,’ he stated. He dedicated the award to his staff and teams across the McDan Group, crediting their hard work and resilience for the company’s growth and impact.





Mr McKorley also paid tribute to Mr Sam Ato Gaisie, Founder of the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana, for championing Ghanaian entrepreneurship over the years. Reflecting on his entrepreneurial journey, he said, ‘I came from very little, but what I had was a dream and a deep belief that Ghana is a land of opportunity. Yes, it’s tough. But I’m happy to be in Ghana, to work here, and to believe that the future I hold for this country will surely be fulfilled.’





In a lighter moment that drew applause from the audience, Mr McKorley was asked why he helped his female staff members up on the stage to share in his moment. He responded, ‘I’m a romantic man, and my disposition has always been to serve.’





The 2025 Ghana Entrepreneurship Awards brought together business leaders, innovators, and policymakers to celebrate individuals whose work continues to transform Ghana’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Mr McKorley joins a distinguished list of honourees at the ceremony, including Naa Prof. Edmund Delle of Rabito Clinic, Dr Kate Quartey-Papafio of Reroy Group, Dr Paul Kofi Fynn of Wisconsin International University College, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong of Special Group of Companies, and Ms Esther Cobbah of Stratcomm Africa.





Known for his groundbreaking achievements, Mr McKorley is the first Ghanaian to own and operate a private jet terminal and oversees Africa’s largest salt mine. Under his leadership, the McDan Group has established a presence in over 2,400 ports globally. He holds academic credentials including a Diploma in Leadership from Lehigh University, a BSc and Executive MBA from GIMPA, and an honorary doctorate from the London Business School.





Beyond business, Mr McKorley continues to invest in youth and social impact through the McDan Foundation and initiatives such as the company’s Youth Connect and the Entrepreneurship Challenge, which are helping to nurture a new generation of African entrepreneurs.

