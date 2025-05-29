Prime Suspect in Winneba Lecturer’s Murder Remanded



Winneba: The Winneba Magistrate Court has remanded into police custody Joshua Karry Arthur, a prime suspect in the murder of Professor Mawuadem Amedeker, a Senior Lecturer with the University of Education, Winneba. Arthur was arrested at the professor’s residence in Gyahadze, a suburb of the Effutu Municipality, and subsequently appeared before the court during the ongoing police investigation.

According to Ghana News Agency, Prof Amedeker went missing for several weeks under mysterious circumstances, prompting his family and colleagues to file an official complaint with the police. After an exhaustive search, the lifeless body of Prof Amedeker was discovered buried a few meters from his residence. The corpse has been deposited at the Trauma and Specialist Hospital, Winneba, for autopsy and preservation.

Arthur was apprehended in connection with the incident, and items belonging to the deceased, including a laptop, a 50-inch television, two Samsung smartphones, and a car key to a Toyota Fortuner, were retri

eved from him, as reported by the police. The unusual circumstances surrounding the lecturer’s death have left the community in a state of shock.

To ensure safety and allay fears, a substantial number of police personnel from the Effutu Divisional Police Command have been deployed to the Gyahadze community. ACP Ibrahim Opoku, the Divisional Commander, stated in an interview that his office received information from the University of Education, Winneba, about the lecturer’s disappearance on Wednesday, May 21. They quickly moved to Gyahadze, conducted a search, and brought one young man to the police station for assistance in the investigation.

The police returned to the community the following day but did not find the young man. Their continued search led them to the deceased’s house, where his remains were found in the backyard and exhumed. It is suspected that he was killed and buried. The community members were called to identify the body, which was then transported to the Trauma and Specialist Hospital’s

mortuary for the necessary autopsy and investigations.