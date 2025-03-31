GOC Elections: Sahnoon Seeks Re-election; Backs Akpokavie’s Presidential Bid



Accra: Mr Mohammed Sahnoon, the Secretary General of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), has announced his decision to seek re-election and has endorsed presidential aspirant Mr Richard Akpokavie.





According to Ghana News Agency, nominations for the upcoming GOC elections opened on Friday, March 28, 2025, with various aspiring candidates expected to submit their applications until the April 16 deadline. Mr Sahnoon, who is the president of the Ghana Cycling Federation, has officially communicated his decision to contest for the Secretary General role for the second time running.





Also, Mr Sahnoon has endorsed the presidential candidacy of his fellow legal practitioner, Mr Akpokavie, who has emerged as the leading candidate for the upcoming elections. Sahnoon stated that having served as Secretary General for eight years, Akpokavie possesses a deep understanding of administrative frameworks, transparency, accountability, and good governance. These are essential for effective leadership and position him uniquely to address the challenges facing the organisation.





Sahnoon further emphasised that Akpokavie’s experience equips him to tackle systemic issues and implement long-term solutions. He noted that progress in sports cannot thrive without robust governance and that Akpokavie recognises that sustainable growth requires empowering institutions, capacity building, ensuring ethical practices, and prioritising long-term strategies.





Should Sahnoon secure re-election, he expressed enthusiasm about partnering with Akpokavie to advance a shared agenda. Some of the key priorities outlined include greater involvement of the Executive Committee (Exco) in decision-making, leveraging Olympic Solidarity (OS) platforms for athlete development programmes, promoting gender equity in sports, and modernising infrastructure. Sahnoon pledged that together, they will champion policies that prioritise inclusivity, innovation, and accountability.





He urged GOC members to rally behind Akpokavie’s candidacy, citing his proven track record and steadfast dedication to governance excellence as qualities that make him the ideal leader to steer the organisation forward. Sahnoon encouraged unity behind a vision that places integrity and progress at the heart of sports development.





The highly anticipated GOC elective congress is slated for Saturday, April 26, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre, Committee Hall 1.

