Manchester City Star Doku Commits to Supporting Ghana



Accra: Ghanaian-born Belgian football star Jeremy Baffour Doku has thanked Ghanaians for their support and announced plans to give back to society.

According to Ghana News Agency, the 23-year-old winger made this statement while paying a courtesy call to Mr Kofi Iddie Adams, Ghana’s Minister of Sports and Recreation in Accra, on Thursday, July 17, 2025. Doku was accompanied by his father, Mr Davies Doku, and several other family members during the visit.

Doku expressed pride in his Ghanaian roots and emphasized his desire to contribute positively to the community. “The visit is to introduce myself formally to the Ministry and express gratitude for the support Ghanaians have shown throughout my career,” he stated. He added that he plans to return more often to engage in initiatives that benefit society.

In response, the Sports Minister welcomed Doku and his family, recognizing the footballer as a global ambassador for Ghanaian excellence. Mr Adams highlighted Doku’s role as a role model for youth and assur

ed support for any initiatives he pursues in Ghana.

Lady Dentaa, a representative of the delegation, noted that Doku has already engaged in charity visits to local hospitals and plans to expand his philanthropic efforts across the country. The meeting concluded with an exchange of souvenirs and an invitation for Doku to participate in upcoming youth football clinics organized by the Ministry.