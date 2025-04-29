Man Remanded Over Alleged Mobile Money Robbery in Nalerigu

Nalerigu: The Nalerigu District Court in the North East Region has remanded a man into police custody over allegations of robbing a mobile money vendor of GHC300,000.00 in Bunkpurugu. The suspect, identified as Waliu Fazazi, is accused of committing the crime on April 23, 2025, with other accomplices who are still at large.

According to Ghana News Agency, police investigations revealed that Fazazi approached the mobile money vendor with the intention of withdrawing GHC 15,000.00, claiming that the money was being sent by his brother but was delayed due to network issues. During this transaction, two masked individuals, with one reportedly armed, appeared and demanded the vendor’s bag containing the day’s earnings. The suspects fired warning shots before fleeing the scene on a motorbike with the stolen money, as presented in court.

Fazazi was arraigned on April 25, 2025, and has been remanded into police custody. He is scheduled to reappear in court on May 9, 2025, as the investigation continues.