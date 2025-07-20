Mahama Reiterates Government’s Commitment to Restoring Lasting Peace in Bawku Conflict



Accra: President John Dramani Mahama has said that the Government remained resolute in restoring lasting peace and stability in Bawku. This, he said, included enhancing the security presence, support for conflict resolution mechanisms, and deeper dialogue with all traditional religious and civic stakeholders.





According to Ghana News Agency, President Mahama emphasized the national importance of achieving peace in Bawku and highlighted the need for collective resolve and dialogue to ensure justice and resolution of issues. He shared these remarks during a courtesy call at the Presidency in Accra by a Delegation of Mamprugu Chiefs.





The Naa-Yiri, Naa Bohagu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga, represented by a delegation led by Naba Baba Salifu Atamale Alemyaruun, congratulated President Mahama on his victory in the 2024 general election. During the meeting, President Mahama acknowledged the significant challenges posed by the protracted conflict in Bawku, which has transformed the once-thriving commercial center into a troubled area.





President Mahama noted the alarming situation where some youth in Bawku carry sophisticated rifles and engage in indiscriminate firing. He highlighted the widespread impact of the conflict on various ethnic groups, including Mamprusis, Kusasis, Bisas, Mossis, Hausas, and others, resulting in professionals fleeing and public service workers unwilling to be posted to the area.





Commending the Naa-Yiri for his statesmanlike response to the tensions, President Mahama expressed appreciation for his commitment to peace. The President also mentioned his recent meeting with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, where he briefed him on the cooperation received from the Naa-Yiri in seeking a traditional solution to the conflict.





President Mahama urged all stakeholders to expedite the mediation process to restore peace in Bawku and allow residents to return to normalcy. He assured the Overlord of Mamprugu of the Government’s reliance on his wisdom and partnership in addressing these sensitive matters while preserving unity and human dignity.





Expressing gratitude for the visit, President Mahama reiterated the Mamprugu Kingdom’s role as a pillar of stability and inspiration. He affirmed the government’s readiness to collaborate with the Naa-Yiri in realizing Mamprugu’s development potential through enhanced infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, roads, bridges, and job creation.





In his speech, read by Naba Baba Salifu Atamale Alemyaruun, the Naa-Yiri commended President Mahama for his commitment to strengthening national peace infrastructure and supporting traditional conflict resolution, particularly in Bawku.

