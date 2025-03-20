General

Mahama Ayariga Condemns Military Brutalities in Bawku, Demands Accountability

Accra: Mr. Mahama Ayariga, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central, has condemned military brutalities that occurred in Bawku on the night of Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Mr. Ayariga, in a statement issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency, Accra, denounced the violence meted out to innocent civilians, including women, children, and old men. He vowed to demand total accountability from the military.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Ayariga expressed regret over the accidental killing of a military personnel by an unknown gunman and condemned the act. However, he equally criticized the ransacking and beating of innocent civilians and the resulting chaos in the town. The statement urged the leadership of Bawku and the military to collaborate on investigating the killing of the military personnel, rather than resorting to violence.

The statement quoted Mr. Ayariga, also the Majority Leader, as extending his condolences to the bereaved family of the military personnel
and expressed sympathy for the victims of the military brutality. He emphasized the need for cooperation and expressed confidence that all sides would trust in His Majesty the Asantehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II to bring resolution to the situation in Bawku and end the ongoing violence.

This incident marks another instance where Mr. Ayariga has spoken out against military brutality. In 2023, he condemned a military attack on residents of Garu and Bugri in the Upper East Region, describing it as unacceptable.

