Linyi products cultivate foundations for China-Africa trade hub in Angola

LINYI, China, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — From July 4 to 6, the Linyi Trade City (Angola) High-Quality Products Fair 2025 took center stage at the Angola International Real Estate Trade Fair (FINI 2025).

This marked another large-scale appearance of Linyi, a renowned Chinese manufacturing hub, in Africa. The fair attracted over 400 domestic and international companies, creating a comprehensive ecosystem of industries along various supply chains. Over 200 Linyi enterprises showcased more than 1,000 high-quality products, including building materials and hardware, highlighting the city’s manufacturing prowess.

Delegations from Angola, Portugal, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, and other countries visited the event. This high level of participation underscores the growing demand for Linyi’s products in Africa.

Linyi’s participation was a significant milestone for the city’s export sector. The enterprises not only exhibited their products but also set up overseas warehouses in Angola to make it easier for African customers to purchase goods. This move is expected to streamline supply chains and reduce procurement costs for local buyers.

Three key strategic outcomes emerged from the fair. First, it addressed the pain points of cross-border procurement and reshaped the African procurement model. Second, it enabled Angolan buyers to connect directly with the overseas warehouse system, eliminating the need for transnational travel. Third, it ensured source price transparency, synchronizing the quality and pricing of Linyi’s products with clear price differences.

Chinese Ambassador to Angola Zhang Bin emphasized that China is Angola’s steadfast economic partner. He highlighted the importance of the fair in deepening Sino-Angolan economic and trade cooperation.

“In the future, the Chinese side will continue to support Angola’s economic diversification and industrialization and work to build a more resilient bilateral cooperation system. The Chinese Embassy in Angola will continue to create a more favorable environment for enterprise cooperation,” said Zhang.

Carlos Alberto Gregorio dos Santos, Angola’s minister of public works, urban planning and housing, highly appraised the fair’s role in promoting Angola’s industry, real estate, and trade development.

Held against the backdrop of an accelerating adjustment in the global trade environment, where traditional models are in urgent need of breakthroughs, the fair is an exploration in line with this trend. By building an efficient docking platform, it not only injects practical value into the Angolan market but also paves new ways for China-Africa economic and trade cooperation.



