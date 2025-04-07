LEG Engages Attorney General on Mining-Related Human Rights Abuses in Accra



Accra: The Livelihood and Environment Ghana (LEG) has paid a courtesy call on the office of the Attorney General in Accra to discuss a recent study conducted on human rights abuses in the mining industry.





According to Ghana News Agency, the report, titled ‘Mining-Related Human Rights Abuses in Ghana,’ was conducted by LEG with support from Oxfam-Novib. The meeting was initiated after the Attorney General’s office extended a letter of invitation to LEG to deliberate on the findings of the report and explore potential actions.





The discussions highlighted severe human rights abuses linked to mining activities that require immediate attention. Among the cases presented was Godfred Nongbezina Nabil, a 26-year-old former employee of Shannxi Mining Company Limited, who lost his arm while on duty. Another case involved Madam Janet Brokye, a farmer from Akoti, who suffered injuries from a stone propelled by blasting operations at Asante Gold Mining. Further instances included Ohene Kwame, whose farm was taken by Newmont Golden Ridge Limited without compensation, and Awudu Mohammed from Obuasi, who was shot by security personnel of AngloGold Ashanti.





The meeting also addressed environmental degradation and pollution associated with mining, particularly the destruction of water bodies. LEG presented a policy proposal on compensation and resettlement, currently being developed with support from STAR-Ghana Foundation, aimed at addressing issues faced by farmers affected by mining operations.





Ms Christiana Awoonor-Anderson, representing the Ministry as the State Attorney, expressed gratitude to LEG for their attendance and underscored the importance of future collaboration. She requested LEG to submit a formal policy proposal to tackle both environmental degradation and human rights abuses in the mining sector. She praised LEG for their detailed analysis and insights, which shed light on critical human rights issues in Ghana’s mining communities.





Representing LEG were Mr Richard Adjei-Poku, Executive Director, and Ms Peace Nyande, programmes officer. LEG is a research and advocacy organization established in 2004, focusing on environmental justice, sustainable livelihoods, minerals governance, and community rights.

