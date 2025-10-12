Leadership of BOST Energies Strengthens Ties with Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II



Accra: The leadership of BOST Energies, led by Managing Director Mr. Afetsi Awoonor and Deputy Managing Director Ms. Adjoa Serwaa Bondzie, recently visited Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council. The visit aimed to fortify the relationship between BOST Energies and the Ga Traditional Council, underlining the significance of mutual respect and collaboration given the company’s operations on Ga land.

According to Ghana News Agency, a statement from BOST Energies’ Corporate Affairs, shared with the agency, revealed that the delegation included several General Managers of the company. Deputy Managing Director Ms. Adjoa Serwaa Bondzie addressed the gathering, articulating the importance of the visit as a step towards honoring the traditions and leadership of the Ga State, which she noted is crucial for the operations of BOST Energies.

Managing Director Mr. Afetsi Awoonor reiterated the call for collaboration and expressed the company’s commitment to supporting educat

ion and youth development within the Ga State. He sought the Ga Mantse’s blessings to guide BOST Energies in its mission, emphasizing the need for a strong partnership to foster development.

The Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II expressed gratitude for the visit and welcomed the initiative. He advocated for a strategic partnership between the Palace and BOST Energies to advance development, particularly for the youth of the Ga community. The visit concluded with a blessing from the Chief Priest of the Ga State, who praised the leadership of BOST Energies for their gesture and offered prayers for continued success and fruitful collaboration.