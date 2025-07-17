Lantronix Disrupts Industrial Connectivity With the Debut of Its Affordable, Award-Winning 5G Wireless Router Series

Lantronix’s new NTC-500 Series enables enterprises to achieve next-gen mobility, real-time insights and improved ROI

IRVINE, Calif., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader in compute and connectivity IoT solutions enabling Edge AI Intelligence, today launched its new NTC-500 Series rugged industrial-grade 5G router, designed to transform the economics of enterprise mobility and connectivity. This NTC-500 Series product launch is a direct result of Lantronix’s acquisition of NetComm Wireless, validating Lantronix’s strategic investment as well as underscoring its global position as a provider of cutting-edge connectivity solutions for enterprise and industrial IoT markets.

The NTC-500 Series positions Lantronix to capitalize on the accelerating global shift toward wireless industrial infrastructure. With carrier certification, global approvals and a disruptive price point, the NTC-500 Series empowers enterprises to eliminate costly Ethernet infrastructure — potentially thousands of dollars per drop — while retaining the high-speed, low-latency performance traditionally associated with wired networks.

By addressing key pain points, such as high deployment costs, long installation timelines, limited mobility and the need to support a high density of connected end points, the NTC-500 solution opens new revenue streams across private 5G, edge computing and industrial automation markets. Its flexible, future-ready design supports a wide range of use cases, enabling customers to scale efficiently while reducing total cost of ownership.

“Lantronix has redefined the economics of industrial 5G mobility and critical connectivity,” said Daniel Quant, head of Industrial IoT Products and Business Line at Lantronix. “The NTC-500 Series delivers a rugged, globally approved and carrier-certified 5G solution at a breakthrough price point, enabling customers to scale digital transformation faster, future-proof their infrastructure investments and significantly reduce operational costs.”

Private-5G ready, the NTC-500 Series supports the n48-CBRS band, n77 & n78 and more, enabling the rapid digitization of previously stranded or mobile assets. This unlocks new levels of automation, operational agility and productivity across enterprise and industrial segments.

According to ABI Research’s 1Q 2025 Private Cellular Network Forecasts, the 5G market will grow from $2.7 billion in 2025 to $29 billion by 2030. Private 5G deployments in sectors such as manufacturing and healthcare are accelerating, driven by demand for advanced cellular capabilities in mission- and safety-critical applications.

Award-Winning 5G Wireless Router

Lantronix’s NTC-500 5G Series has not only resonated with customers and partners, but it has also earned industry-wide recognition. Lantronix’s innovation was recently honored with the 2025 Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award from IoT Evolution World, a leading authority covering IoT technologies.

“Lantronix is a worthy recipient of a 2025 Industrial IoT Product of Year Award. Its NTC-500 Series is an outstanding representative of the diverse range of innovation that’s driving the multi-billion-dollar IoT market today. It is my honor to congratulate the Lantronix team for their innovative work and superior contribution to the rapidly evolving IoT industry,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC, publisher of IoT Evolution World.

Built for High-Scale, High-Impact Deployments

Supporting the latest 3GPP Release 16 5G features, the NTC-500 Series includes 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) and 5G Standalone (SA) with 4G-LTE fallback and Dynamic 5G Slicing, which enables complex end-to-end, on-demand quality of service solutions in partnership with leading carrier networks.

Key Capabilities and Use Cases

High-Speed Data Transfer: Ultra-fast 5G data transmission for seamless communication between industrial assets and systems. Use Cases: Machine vision, remote inspections and firmware updates.

Ultra-fast 5G data transmission for seamless communication between industrial assets and systems. Use Cases: Machine vision, remote inspections and firmware updates. Low Latency for Real-Time Control: Near-instantaneous data, critical for robotics, AGVs, and security systems. Use Cases: Autonomous robotic arms, AGV coordination access control.

Near-instantaneous data, critical for robotics, AGVs, and security systems. Use Cases: Autonomous robotic arms, AGV coordination access control. Cable-Free Connectivity for Improved Agility: Eliminate potentially thousands of dollars in cable runs, enabling flexible asset deployment. Use Cases: Modular production lines, pop-up logistics hubs, and reconfigurable warehouses.

Eliminate potentially thousands of dollars in cable runs, enabling flexible asset deployment. Use Cases: Modular production lines, pop-up logistics hubs, and reconfigurable warehouses. Site-Wide Mobility for High-Density Asset Connectivity: Reliable and deterministic wireless communication across large campuses with many endpoints. Use Cases: Smart factories, AGV and Smart Forklift fleets, outdoor logistics yards.

Reliable and deterministic wireless communication across large campuses with many endpoints. Use Cases: Smart factories, AGV and Smart Forklift fleets, outdoor logistics yards. Disruptive Price-Point: Enterprise-grade 5G at a price that expands addressable markets. Use Cases: Retail, QSR, mining, construction and cost-sensitive automation.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global leader of compute and connectivity IoT solutions that target high-growth industries including Smart Cities, Automotive and Enterprise. Lantronix’s products and services empower companies to succeed in the growing IoT markets by delivering customizable solutions that address each layer of the IoT Stack. Lantronix’s leading-edge solutions include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with advanced Out-of-Band Management (OOB) for Cloud and Edge Computing.

For more information, visit the Lantronix website .

