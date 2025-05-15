Lands Commission Board Charged to Prioritize Regional Interests



According to Ghana News Agency:entered goals. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Wa, he reminded the 18-member board of its responsibility to work for the benefit of the region. The board includes representatives from Municipal and District Assemblies, the Regional House of Chiefs, and other key organizations such as the Ghana Institute of Surveyors and the Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority.

Alhaji Sulemana urged the board to collaborate with local stakeholders, including traditional leaders, to address land-related disputes and conflicts. He outlined the government’s plans to digitalize land administration to resolve issues stemming from multiple land sales, encouraging partnerships with stakeholders and the investment community to implement this system.

He also advocated for the decentralization of land registration to reduce associated costs. Justice Alhaji Yussif Assibey, the Supervising Wa High Court Judge, officiated the swearing-in of the board members.

Mr. Charles Lwanga Puozuing, the U

pper West Regional Minister, called on the board to enhance land registration processes to attract investors and collaborate with the Minerals Commission and landowners to tackle illegal mining. Mr. Iddrissu Munjamilu, the Board Chairperson, expressed gratitude for their appointment and committed to advancing the government’s ‘resetting agenda’ for improved land administration in the region.