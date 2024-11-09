Lambussie District to Benefit from Two Irrigation Dams for Sustainable Agriculture.



Lambussie: Plans are far advanced for the construction of two irrigation dams in the Lambussie District to ensure all-year-round agricultural production, sustainable food production, and food sovereignty in the area. The dams are earmarked to be constructed in Lambussie and Piina No. 1 communities under the European Union (EU) Ghana Agricultural Programme (EU-GAP) Agricultural Water Management Project. In addition, the Karni irrigation dam would be rehabilitated to enhance its water holding capacity to support dry season farming. The intervention would create a total irrigable land area exceeding 170 hectares and provide a source of livelihood for many farmers and youth in the area.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Nathaniel Zim-Meeweh Nambie, the Lambussie District Director of Agriculture, announced the plans at the Kpare community during the district’s celebration of Farmers Day. This year’s Farmers’ Day, the 40th edition, celebrated on the theme: ‘Building Climate-Resilient Agriculture for Sustainable

Food Security’, saw 19 farmers and Farmer-based Organisations recognized by the Lambussie District Assembly in partnership with ActionAid Ghana and GIZ. Mr. Nambie emphasized the importance of agriculture as the backbone of the nation’s economy and highlighted the need for increased efforts to enhance the sector.

Mr. Nambie mentioned several government initiatives aimed at improving the agricultural sector in the district. These include the Planting for Food and Jobs phase two (PFJ 2.0), the Ghana Agriculture and Agribusiness Platform (GhAAP), and the Aggregator Credit Input Supply Support (ACISS) programme. He explained that 923 initial registrants of the PFJ 2.0 were supported with inputs grant, including bags of fertilizer and seeds, to enhance their production under the GhAAP. Under the ACISS, 1,818 bags of NPK fertilizer were distributed to 306 farmers in the district during the 2024 cropping season.

‘Together, we are building a resilient agricultural sector that is adaptable to climate variations, ens

uring sustainable food security for our district and nation,’ Mr. Nambie stated. Naa Baloree-Zumoh Baligi, the Divisional Chief of Kpare, appealed to the government to adopt mechanized agriculture to transition from traditional farming methods, thereby encouraging young people to view agriculture as a viable employment opportunity. He also urged traditional leaders and the district assembly to implement measures against bush burning and commercial charcoal production.

The event recognized farmers with awards including bicycles, cutlasses, and wellington boots. The second and first runners-up received a motorcycle and other items, while the overall district best farmer was awarded a tricycle. Mr. Kamesuo Baalong, the district’s best farmer, expressed gratitude for the recognition and encouraged young people to engage in farming, leveraging government interventions to improve their livelihoods.