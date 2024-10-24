Labourer remanded over robbery and attempted rape



A 25-year-old labourer, Isaac Odai Afotey, has been remanded in police custody by an Accra Circuit Court after allegedly attempting to rape a victim following a robbery.

Afotey is accused of stealing an iPhone X worth GHC5,500 from the victim, whose name has not been disclosed.

In addition to that, he allegedly robbed another victim, Emmanuel Amegor, of an iPhone 6s valued at GHC1,800, a wristwatch worth GHC 800, and slippers worth GHC 400.

He faces charges of robbery and attempted rape but has pleaded not guilty.

Afotey is scheduled to return to court on November 4, 2024.

Chief Inspector Ofori Appiah informed the court that the female complainant, a caterer, and the male complainant, Emmanuel Amegor, a barber, are siblings living in Nungua.

He also noted that the accused, Afotey, resides in the same area in Accra.

The prosecution stated that on October 10, 2024, around 2130 hours, the complainants went to the beach at Nungua, near the Sea Desalination Plant, to pray.

While there, Afotey, accompanied

by an accomplice known as Jonathan, who is currently at large, attacked the complainants armed with sticks, stones, and a knife.

The court heard that they assaulted the complainants and robbed them of two iPhones, a wristwatch, and slippers.

According to the prosecution, Amegor escaped, leaving the female complainant behind.

The prosecution said that after obtaining the bounty, Afotey and Jonathan shared it, with Jonathan leaving the scene with his part.

The court heard that Afotey then dragged the female complainant to a spot along the beach and ordered her to remove her clothes and lie down on the rocks so he could have sex with her.

The prosecution stated that the female complainant pleaded with Afotey to abandon the idea because she had menstruated.

However, Afotey was not satisfied with her explanation and compelled her to insert her fingers into her vagina to prove her menstruation while he watched using his mobile phone’s torchlight.

The prosecution stated that during the ordeal, Amegor returned

to the beach with two others, searching for his sister.

Upon finding her with Afotey, they were able to apprehend him and take him to the police station.

A search of Afotey revealed the victim’s mobile phone was in his possession, and during questioning, he admitted to the crime in his caution statement.

Source: Ghana News Agency