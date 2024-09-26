Kwahu East NCCE launches IPDC to foster peaceful political discourse



The Kwahu East District Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has launched an Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) at Abetifi, urging citizens to abstain from violent activities ahead of the December 7 general elections.

Addressing the inaugural event, Ms. Roberta Essilfuah Koah, the Kwahu East District Director of NCCE, stressed that the IPDC formed a central part of the commission’s strategy to ensure peace and stability throughout this election year.

She said the IPDC had been designed to promote dialogue among political parties and ensure that all parties be committed to peaceful elections come December 7.

She said one of the core objectives of the NCCE’s public education efforts this year was cybersecurity with a focus on tackling misinformation and disinformation and advising citizens on how to avoid becoming victims of cybercrimes that could incite violence.

She said the IPDC would be meeting regularly to engage in activities aimed at diffusing tensions that could escalate

into violence.

These activities would include organising interactive inter-party fora to address potential disputes, as well as social events like sporting activities and street processions to foster interfaith tolerance and political cooperation.

The IPDC would also work to resolve disputes between parties and monitor the elections to prevent violations of electoral rules.

Specifically, the committee would focus on addressing breaches such as defacing political posters, using inflammatory campaign language, spreading fake news, and disregarding regulations governing political rallies and processions.

Ms. Koah stated that the IPDC’s efforts were designed to promote a peaceful and respectful electoral process, ensuring that all parties involved could engage in fair and democratic competition.

She expressed optimism that the activities of the committee would help prevent the exploitation of religious and ethnic differences to maintain peaceful coexistence.

She urged all political parties to cooperate in e

nsuring the district remained a model of peace and stability in this year’s election.

During the meeting, the committee explored a range of critical issues, including peace, security, electoral violence, and the impact of money in politics.

The discussion was particularly eye-opening on the topic of fake news and its potential to disrupt the election process.

The committee comprised representatives from all registered political parties in the district, as well as religious leaders, persons with disabilities (PWDs), security personnel, independent governance organizations, traditional leaders, and community-based organizations.

Each group brought their unique perspective and expertise to the table, ensuring that the committee’s discussions were comprehensive and informed.

Source: Ghana News Agency