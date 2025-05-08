Kuipers Breeders Hatchery Aims to Enhance Poultry Industry Standards with Local Solutions

Amuyawkope: With a strong emphasis on sustainability, Kuipers Breeders Hatchery is determined to elevate industry standards without relying on the continuous importation of day-old chicks. Mr. Jurjen Kuipers, Chief Executive Officer of Kuipers Breeders Ghana, stated that by embedding world-class technologies into local systems, the hatchery provides a long-term, locally driven solution that supports Ghanaian farmers and strengthens the economy.

According to Ghana News Agency, the hatchery, located in Amuyawkope, Sege, within the Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region, has become a vital pillar in Ghana’s drive toward poultry self-sufficiency. The facility broke ground in 2022 and began production the following year, completing construction on schedule. Spanning 200 acres, it is equipped with cutting-edge incubation technology, automated environmental controls, and world-class biosecurity systems. Together, these elements ensure the consistent delivery of healthy, high-quality chicks to farmers across the country.

Mr. Kuipers highlighted that May marked a significant milestone for Ghana’s poultry sector as Kuipers Breeders Hatchery celebrated the second anniversary of its inaugural chick hatching in May 2023. “Our advanced facilities are a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing our clients with only the best quality products and services,” he added. He expressed pride in contributing to Ghana’s agricultural transformation and excitement about the future being built together.

Reflecting on two years of operations, Kuipers Breeders Ghana is also focused on raising the bar of Ghanaian poultry standards, strengthening rural farming incomes, and contributing meaningfully to the nation’s broader agricultural ambitions. The hatchery, a sister company to De Heus (known locally as Koudijs Animal Nutrition), was established to strengthen Ghana’s poultry value chain. After entering the market with feed solutions, De Heus expanded to hatchery operations to empower local farmers with the tools and infrastructure needed for success.

Mr. Moses Yaw Maidoo, General Manager, reported that in its debut year alone (2023), the hatchery recorded an output of 2,114,119 chicks, and by the following year, production more than doubled, reaching 5,198,684 chicks. This growth underscores both the increasing trust in the brand and the rising demand for locally hatched, high-performance chicks. With improved delivery logistics, technical farmer support, and strategic partnerships, production efficiency and market impact are set to continue growing.

In line with a national push to reduce dependence on poultry imports, which currently account for 95 percent of poultry consumed in Ghana, the hatchery continues to make significant strides toward food sovereignty. “What this hatchery allows us to do is utilize international European and Dutch standards of chicken rearing and production-right here inside Ghana. This way, every stakeholder achieves the most value, from farmer to consumer,” Mr. Kuipers concluded.