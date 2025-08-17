Krachi East MCE Visits Bereaved Families After Tragic Asukawkaw Fuel Tanker Accident



Accra: The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Krachi East, Mr Safo Nketia, has paid a visit to the bereaved families of the recent Asukawkaw fuel tanker accident. The tragic incident claimed four lives and left many injured, shocking the entire Municipal Assembly. During the visit, the MCE offered words of comfort and support to the affected families, expressing deep sadness over the loss of lives in the area. Mr Nketia wished those injured in the accident a speedy recovery and assured the families of the Assembly’s support during this difficult time.





According to Ghana News Agency, the MCE proceeded to Okanease, a farming community where some of the bereaved families of the recent Asukawkaw fuel tanker accident reside. He encouraged the affected families, saying, ‘although the relatives are gone, they are not forgotten.’ Mr Nketia’s gesture brought solace to the grieving families, who appreciated the show of empathy and solidarity from their MCE. The MCE was accompanied by the constituency chairman, Mr Sullemana Dramani, other party executives, and ward branch representatives.





Meanwhile, the Management of Star Oil Ltd has extended its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and loved ones of four individuals who lost their lives in the tragic road accident involving one of their bulk road vehicles with registration number GN1531-23 at Asukawkaw of the Oti Region on August 14, 2025. In a statement, the company expressed profound sadness over the incident and wished a swift and full recovery to the injured.





The statement sighted by the Ghana News Agency mentioned that the company has initiated an internal investigation into the incident and would collaborate fully with the police to determine the cause of the accident. The Management of the company assured the public of their commitment to supporting the affected families and ensuring that all necessary measures were taken to alleviate the plight of families.

