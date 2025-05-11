Kosmos Innovation Centre Empowers 470 Young Women in Kadjebi with Start-Up Kits



Kadjebi: Kosmos Innovation Centre, in collaboration with three other institutions, has distributed start-up kits to 470 selected young women in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region. The institutions involved include Network of Communities In Development (NOCID), the Kadjebi District Directorate of the Department of Food and Agriculture, and the Kadjebi District Assembly.





According to Ghana News Agency, the recipients received various start-up kits such as bee-keeping hives, mushroom production kits, poultry kits, soap-making kits, and small ruminants like sheep and goats. Additionally, the beneficiaries were provided with snails, snail rearing kits, gari processing, cereal mix processing, palm oil processing kits, and piggery production supplies. The objective of the program was to economically empower women between the ages of 18 and 35 through skill development and the provision of necessary tools and materials for agribusiness start-ups.





Mrs. Mercy Tuffour, Gender and Safeguarding Specialist at the Kosmos Innovation Centre, disclosed this during the presentation and training of the beneficiaries at Kadjebi. She emphasized that the start-up kits were not just tools but the beginning of transformational journeys for each of the young women. She urged the beneficiaries to use the items for their intended purposes, highlighting Kosmos Innovation Centre’s commitment to building strong and self-reliant communities.





Madam Agnes Afua Obour, Co-ordinator of NOCID, stated that the areas were carefully selected based on their potential to provide sustainable income and food security within the district. She noted that NOCID and its partners remained committed to promoting economic empowerment through skills training and entrepreneurship. The distribution of the start-up kits and capacity building in agribusiness was a strategic intervention aimed at reducing youth unemployment and enhancing local economic development.





Dr. Sam Issaka Suraj, the District Chief Executive for Kadjebi, remarked that the initiative marked a significant milestone in the journey to empower women and tackle youth unemployment in Kadjebi. He reiterated the Assembly’s commitment to creating sustainable livelihoods through partnerships and expressed appreciation to all stakeholders, especially the Kosmos Innovation Centre and NOCID, for their support. Dr. Suraj expressed hope that the beneficiaries would leverage the opportunity to transform their lives and contribute meaningfully to the growth of the district.





Mr. Rashad Shaibu, Kadjebi District Director of the Department of Food and Agriculture, stated that agriculture remained the backbone of Ghana’s economy. He emphasized the importance of the training as a demonstration of how innovation and knowledge could transform lives, advising the beneficiaries to use the resources effectively and become ambassadors of agricultural success.

