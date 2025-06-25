King Mswati III Commences State Visit to Ghana



Accra: King Mswati III, Ingwenyama of the Kingdom of Eswatini, has arrived in Accra for a four-day state visit to Ghana. He was welcomed at the Kotoka International Airport by Mr. Julius Debrah, the Chief of Staff at the Presidency.

According to Ghana News Agency, King Mswati was received by several government officials, including Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Madam Dzifa Abla Gomashie, the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, and Mr. Sampson Ahi, the Deputy Minister of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry.

The visit will include a formal reception at the Presidency, where King Mswati will engage in bilateral discussions with President John Dramani Mahama and a high-level Ghanaian delegation.