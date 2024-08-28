Ketu North NPP parliamentary candidate tours voter exhibition centres



Mr. Enoch Kwabla Amegbletor, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Ketu North Constituency, has embarked on a three-day tour of all voter exhibition centres within the constituency.

The tour commenced on Saturday, August 24, and concluded on Monday, August 26, 2024.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr. Amegbletor expressed satisfaction with the overall success of the tour, though he noted some challenges, particularly concerning the conduct of some exhibition officials.

He highlighted that during his visit to some polling stations, where he observed that some officials were closing their stations earlier than the stipulated time of 1800hours.

He said: ‘Some temporary staff of the Electoral Commission (EC) were closing before time.

Some even vacated their posts before 1700hrs, despite the fact that they are supposed to start work at 0700hrs and close at 1800hrs. For instance, when we arrived at Dzeshime around 1740hrs, they had already closed.’

Regarding the turn

out of voters, Mr. Amegbletor refrained from labeling it as low but suggested that many voters might be checking their details online, which could explain the lower physical presence at some centres.

‘I visited one polling centre where it was confirmed that about 30% to 40% of voters had checked their details in person. This indicates that a significant number of people are likely using the online platform,’ he noted.

The Electoral Commission has provided an online portal where voters can verify their details for a fee of 50 pesewas.

Additionally, the NPP has created a platform that allows voters to check their information for free, which Mr. Amegbletor believes could be contributing to the reduced foot traffic at exhibition centres.

‘It’s too early to conclude that there is a low turnout because I believe many people are going online,’ he emphasized.

In addressing the issue of premature closures at some polling stations, the Exhibition Supervisor, Mr. Prince Agbemenya, assured the GNA that they were awa

re of the situation and would take corrective measures to ensure all officials adhere to the scheduled operating hours.

This tour underscores the NPP’s commitment to ensuring that the electoral process is conducted smoothly and that voters have ample opportunity to verify their details ahead of the upcoming elections.

Mr. Amegbletor’s active involvement demonstrates his dedication to the constituency and his desire to address any challenges that may arise during the electoral process.

Source: Ghana News Agency