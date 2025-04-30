Ketu North MP Leads Delegation to Forge Stronger Ties with Chinese Embassy

Accra: Mr. Eric Edem Agbana, Member of Parliament for Ketu North, has led a high-level delegation to the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Accra to strengthen bilateral relations and explore new avenues for cooperation. The delegation included the Municipal Chief Executive of Ketu North, Mr. Martin Amenaki, and representatives from farmer-based organizations. They engaged in strategic discussions with Mr. Tong Defa, the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, and his diplomatic team.

According to Ghana News Agency, the meeting focused on building partnerships in key sectors such as agriculture, education, and commerce to accelerate development in the Ketu North Municipality. Among the key points discussed were vocational and technical training opportunities in China to enhance skills development among the youth of Ketu North, agro-technological investments aimed at modernizing farming practices and boosting agricultural productivity.

The discussions also covered educational collaborations to strengthen Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education and vocational training infrastructure, including the possibility of securing annual scholarships for local students to study in China. Following the discussions, the Chinese Embassy committed to launching a pilot vocational training program and commissioning a feasibility study to evaluate potential agro-technology initiatives suited for Ketu North’s agricultural landscape.

Mr. Agbana expressed optimism about the outcomes of the meeting, highlighting Ketu North’s readiness to welcome investment and innovation. He pointed to the area’s fertile arable land, dynamic youth population, and a leadership dedicated to creating a thriving, business-friendly environment. “Today’s engagement is a significant step in our broader vision to transform Ketu North into a leading centre for agricultural excellence and technical skills development,” Mr. Agbana stated after the meeting.