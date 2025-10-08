Ketu North Honours Teachers, Launches ‘MP’s Special Education Awards’



Accra: Mr Eric Edem Agbana, the Member of Parliament of Ketu North, has honoured 11 outstanding teachers in the constituency for their exceptional contributions to the advancement of education in Ketu North. The colourful ceremony brought together over 500 teachers, traditional authorities, and education stakeholders.





According to Ghana News Agency, this was in fulfilment of Mr Agbana’s promise to institute a teachers’ award scheme aimed at celebrating excellence in education and recognising the tireless efforts of teachers in the constituency. As part of the event, Mr Agbana donated five motorbikes to the School Improvement Support Officers (SISOs) to enhance effective supervision and teaching performance across schools in the Municipality. The ceremony was held under the theme: ‘Honouring Our Teachers, Inspiring Excellence in Education.’





He expressed admiration for the awardees, including Mr. Leticia Akabatou, a native of Ketu North who recently emerged as 2nd Runner-Up at the 2025 National Teacher Prize, describing her as ‘a source of pride and inspiration to the district.’ The event also featured Mr Bismark Tay, a licensed NTC service provider, who shared insights on professional development and continuous learning for educators.





The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Reverend Martin Amenaki, lauded the MP’s initiative as a game-changer in boosting teacher motivation and redefining how educational excellence is celebrated in the district. Rev. Amenaki presented a GH?10,000 cheque, a television set, and a mobile phone to the Headmistress of Dzodze R.C. Demonstration School for her selfless service and leadership.





The Ketu North Municipal Director of Education, Mr. Gerhard K. Avudzivi, underscored the importance of celebrating teachers, describing them as ‘the architects of every great society.’ He highlighted the significance of the MP’s awards scheme as a platform to motivate educators, encourage innovation in teaching, and promote a culture of excellence.





The ceremony recognised various categories, including long-serving teachers, young and dedicated educators, retirees, volunteers, and teachers living with disabilities. Each category represented the enduring resilience and commitment of educators across the constituency. Mr. Avudzivi expressed gratitude to the MP for his foresight and passion for education, noting that the initiative would inspire future generations of teachers and students alike. He called for a renewed sustained collaboration among government agencies, traditional leaders, and civil society to strengthen education in the constituency.

