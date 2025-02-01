Health Protection

Keta Municipal Hospital Concludes Cervical Cancer Awareness Month with Free Screenings

Web Desk


Keta: The Keta Municipal Hospital in the Volta Region concluded its cervical cancer awareness month in January by offering free screening services. The initiative aimed to educate the public on the causes, prevention, management, and effects of cervical cancer.



According to Ghana News Agency, Dr. Martha Ampadu, a Gynaecologist at the Keta Municipal Hospital, emphasized the importance of prioritizing health by getting screened for cervical cancer and other diseases. She highlighted that cervical cancer, which develops in the cervix, is often caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV) and can lead to severe consequences, including death.



Dr. Ampadu noted that risk factors for cervical cancer include early sexual activity, multiple sexual partners, a weakened immune system, smoking, poor diet, and lack of exercise. She outlined symptoms such as abnormal vaginal bleeding, pain during sex, unusual discharge, and pelvic pain, stressing the need for routine screenings to detect cervical cancer early.



Preventive measures discussed included the HPV vaccine, recommended for those aged 12 to 26, regular screenings, practicing safe sex, and lifestyle changes such as avoiding smoking and engaging in regular exercise.



Over 200 women participated in the free screenings throughout January. Dr. Ampadu urged the public to continue prioritizing health by seeking screenings and medical attention for any concerning symptoms. She also encouraged visiting the hospital with a valid National Health Insurance Card for regular check-ups and vaccinations.



Beneficiaries interviewed by the Ghana News Agency expressed appreciation for the health workers’ efforts and the hospital’s initiative. This year’s awareness month was themed “Screen, Learn, Vaccinate.”

Web Desk

