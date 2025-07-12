Kennedy Agyapong Encourages Students to Harness Digitalization for Innovation



Accra: Mr Kennedy Agyapong, a businessman and former Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency, has urged students to leverage digitalization to advance their innovative ideas. Speaking at the 2025 Student-Industry Conference themed ‘The Creative Minds in Digitalace: Students Professional Identity,’ Agyapong emphasized the importance of thinking beyond traditional career paths and seizing the vast opportunities presented by the digital age.

According to Ghana News Agency, the conference aims to prepare students, particularly final year students, for the evolving demands of the workforce. Agyapong encouraged students to adopt a mindset of innovation and entrepreneurship, urging collaboration to promote their business ideas. He highlighted the impartial nature of the digital economy, stating, “The digital economy doesn’t care where you come from-it rewards those who think creatively and act boldly.”

Agyapong further advised that every student should have a vision for their life, acquiring the ne

cessary knowledge to shape that vision. He stressed the importance of courage in driving their visions and ideas, asserting that “the future belongs to the risk takers and not security takers.” He also emphasized the need for consistent saving, hard work, and maintaining integrity to become industry leaders.

Professor Mavis Dako-Gyeke, Dean of the School of Social Sciences at the University of Ghana, noted the university’s efforts to bridge the gap between academia and the professional world. She highlighted the conference’s role in empowering students through dialogue, mentorship, and practical industry insights. “When we do this, we not only prepare students for the world of work, but we prepare them to help transform the world of work,” she said.

The conference aligns with the University’s strategic priorities, focusing on transformative student experiences and fostering engagement and partnerships. This event offered students a platform to engage directly with industry experts, gaining real-world insigh

ts that shape both the academic and professional landscapes.

Mr Banasco Seidu Nuhu, Executive Director of NASCO Feeding Minds, also addressed the students, urging them to acquire essential skills for personal development. He pointed out that unemployment issues often stem from a lack of employability rather than a lack of jobs.