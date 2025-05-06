Karpowership Joins Forces with Fisheries Commission and NADMO to Empower Fisherfolk in Western Region

Sekondi: As part of its commitment to community development and environmental sustainability, Karpowership Ghana has organized a Fisherfolk Empowerment Programme in collaboration with the Fisheries Commission and the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO).

According to Ghana News Agency, the training programme was held in Sekondi under the theme ‘Powering Coastal Minds: Building Resilient Fishing Communities’. It brought together local fisherfolk from Karpowership’s operational area to equip them with essential knowledge and tools for safe and responsible fishing practices.

The day-long training comprised three key sessions led by industry experts: Emma Akosua Adu Boafo from NADMO, and Mr. Joseph Yeboah and Mr. Patrick Tewiah from the Fisheries Commission. The sessions covered Safety at Sea with emphasis on emergency preparedness and the correct use of life jackets; Clean Fishing and Environmental Protection, promoting sustainable practices and marine conservation; and Good Fish Handling Techniques, complemented with basic first aid skills for handling emergencies both at sea and on land.

Speaking at the event, Sandra Amarquaye, Corporate Communications Manager at Karpowership Ghana, emphasized the importance of empowering local communities and key stakeholders. ‘As a company operating in coastal communities, we recognize our responsibility to contribute meaningfully to their safety, health, and economic well-being. This programme is one of the many ways we are investing in our people,’ she stated.

Mr. Joseph Yeboah, Director of the Fisheries Commission in Takoradi, also addressed the participants, highlighting the importance of such partnerships in advancing sustainable fishing and safeguarding the lives of Ghana’s fisherfolk. He commended Karpowership for its proactive efforts and reaffirmed the Commission’s readiness to continue supporting community-based initiatives.

In addition to the training sessions, Karpowership Ghana donated essential items including life jackets, first aid kits, Veronica buckets for handwashing, and waste bins to support the fisherfolk in their daily activities and promote better hygiene and safety standards at the landing sites. Paul Eshun, Chairman of the Ghana Inshore Fishermen Association (GIFA) in the Western Region, received the items on behalf of the group and expressed his gratitude to Karpowership. ‘We are deeply grateful to Karpowership for this generous support. These items will go a long way in improving the livelihoods of our fisherfolk, and I assure you they will be used effectively for the benefit of our community.’

The programme was well received by the community. Nana Oyeadom, Chief Fisherman of Sekondi, expressed his gratitude, stating: ‘This programme is very important to us. We go to sea daily and face many risks. The training on safety and the items donated will help save lives. We are grateful to Karpowership and the facilitators.’ Felicia Otoo, a local fishmonger, also shared her perspective: ‘We don’t go to sea, but we work at the shore and handle fish every day. Learning about hygiene and clean fish handling practices will help our work. The Veronica buckets and bins will really make a difference for us.’