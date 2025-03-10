IWD 2025: AfDB Group Lauds Women’s Role as Drivers of Regional Integration



Abidjan: On International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025, the African Development Bank (AfDB) had lauded women’s role as drivers of regional integration in Africa. Dr Joy Kategekwa, Director of the African Development (AfDB) Bank Group’s Regional Integration Coordination Office, in a video message to mark the Day said there was no regional integration without stepping up action in support for women in trade in Africa; adding that today they stand tall – proud of progress made but aware much more needed to be done.





According to Ghana News Agency, Dr Kategekwa emphasized the need to accelerate actions that ensure women receive equal opportunities across all aspects of life. She acknowledged that women face unique challenges in cross-border trade, particularly concerning access to productive resources such as land, which remains an issue in various jurisdictions due to ownership barriers. Financing was also highlighted as a hurdle, with existing norms and perceptions making it difficult for women to secure financial support despite their consistent repayment records.





Dr Kategekwa pointed out that at cross-border points, women encounter specific challenges related to fees, regulations, and market information, which can hinder their ability to engage effectively in trade. She underscored the importance of financial institutions adopting a gender-conscious approach to business operations, ensuring that all programs and investments consider women’s priorities.





The African Development Bank is leading efforts in this area, utilizing a gender marker to ensure sensitivity in all investments and projects. Dr Kategekwa noted that over time, these efforts are expected to increase the gender dividend. She also mentioned the Affirmative Financing Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA) initiative, which aims to address the financial access challenges women face by providing affordable financing through commercial banks to women entrepreneurs.





Dr Kategekwa expressed optimism that these initiatives would empower women to start, sustain, and scale their businesses, thereby enhancing their participation in the opportunities created by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA). She also highlighted the Youth Entrepreneurship Investment Banks initiative, led by Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group, as a vital effort to support the entrepreneurial ideas of young Africans.





Dr Kategekwa concluded by expressing hope that these initiatives would significantly transform the landscape for women and women-led enterprises across Africa, ultimately contributing to regional integration and economic development.

